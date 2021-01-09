Top Republican says Trump committed ‘impeachable offenses’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic momentum for a fresh drive to quickly impeach outgoing President Donald Trump is gaining support. That comes as a top Republican says he thinks Trump’s role in encouraging a deadly riot at the Capitol is an “impeachable offense.” Democratic House member David Cicciline of Rhode Island is a leader of the effort to draft articles of impeachment against Trump. Cicciline says a proposal that could be introduced on Monday now has 185 co-sponsors. At the same time, Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania says Trump committed “impeachable offenses.” But Toomey stopped short of saying he would vote to remove Trump from office.