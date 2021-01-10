6 rangers killed in latest attack at Congo’s Virunga park

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Officials say gunmen have killed at least six rangers in Virunga National Park, the latest attack on the area home to some of the world’s last mountain gorillas. Olivier Mukisya, spokesman for the Congolese Institute for the Conservation of Nature, said the violence took place Sunday in Nyamitwitwi, located in the Rutshuru area of the park. A number of armed groups in eastern Congo vie for control of natural resources in and around the park, though it was not immediately known who carried out Sunday’s attack.