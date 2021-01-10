Above average temperatures stick around

Gloomy Sunday

Yet another day of cloud coverage in the Coulee Region. Our afternoon high only reached 25 degrees in La Crosse which is right at average for this time of year. Thanks to clouds in place tonight our lows will only drop to near 20 degrees.

Warming Up

Heading into the new week we are expecting highs back into the 30s. Right now, looking at low 30s Monday with mid 30s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. This is a warm but gloomy forecast. We are not expecting much sunshine in the immediate future. I am seeing signs of Wednesday and Thursday being closer to that 40 degree mark. All in all, well above average for the month of January.

Precip. Chances

As we head through the week we are looking pretty dry. It's not until Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday that we will see precip chances. Right now it looks like it's a pretty small system that will bring us the chance for some scattered rain and snow showers. It doesn't look to amount to much. Light snow could linger into Friday AM. What we are pretty certain of is it will be WINDY on Thursday, Thursday night and Friday. Could see gusts upwards of 25-35 mph.

Have a good night,

-Meteorologist Warren Sears