Australia, US, UK, Canada criticize Hong Kong mass arrests

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The foreign ministers of Australia, the United States, Great Britain and Canada have issued a joint statement expressing serious concern about the arrest of 55 democracy activists and supporters in Hong Kong last week. The arrests were by far the largest such action taken under a national security law that China imposed on the semi-autonomous territory a little more than six months ago. The statement says that it is clear that the National Security Law is being used to eliminate dissent and opposing political views. China says the law is needed to restore order in a city that was rocked by protest in 2019.