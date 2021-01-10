Indonesian divers find parts of plane wreckage in Java Sea

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Authorities say they have determined the location of the crash site and black boxes of a Boeing 737-500, a day after the aircraft crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board shortly after taking off from Indonesia’s capital. The head of Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency said officials believe they identified the location of the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder — the so-called black boxes — because emergency signals transmitted by the devices were captured by a navy ship’s sonar system. Earlier Sunday, search and rescue operations resulted in parts of the plane being found in the sea at a depth of 75 feet, leading rescuers to continue searching the area.