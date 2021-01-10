Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia say talks on disputed dam deadlocked

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia say they failed to achieve a breakthrough in the African Union-led talks to revolve their yearslong dispute over the controversial dam that Ethiopia is building on the Blue Nile. Foreign and irrigation ministers of the three nations met online for the second time in a week in efforts to find an agreed approach to resume their talks focused on the dam’s filling and operation. Egypt says the talks failed “because of differences over how to resume the talks and the procedural aspects related to the negotiating process.” Sudan insists on maximizing the role of AU experts to have them bridge the gaps between the three countries.