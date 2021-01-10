French minister insists troops didn’t bomb Mali wedding fete

PARIS (AP) — France’s defense minister has insisted that its fighter jets didn’t strike civilians at a wedding party in central Mali a week ago, only jihadis who were their targets. Some reports said that a helicopter bombed people celebrating a wedding in the village of Bounti, but Parly said Sunday that no helicopters were engaged in the Jan. 3 strike that “eliminated several dozen jihadis.” She said in an interview on broadcaster France Inter that “there was neither a marriage, nor women nor children. It was men, exclusively… These are facts, exact, proven, cross-checked, certified.”