La Crosse Civil Air Patrol first in the state certified to fly rescue drones

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Two local Civil Air patrol pilots will be the first in Wisconsin to fly rescue drones in disaster response situations.

The CAP has a brand new drone that the volunteer organization can fly during floods, hazard material chemical spills or tornados.

Unmanned aircraft system mission pilot Scott Munns said this type of search-in-rescue flying could help find people lost in dire situations and potentially save lives.

"We can locate them," Munns said. "We can bring in a boat or whatever is necessary to get them help. We might be looking through the wreckage after a tornado we might see someone or something that needs to be looked after by first responders. It's a great opportunity."

The CAP plans to complete student cadet drone training aviation by this summer.