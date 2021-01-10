Minister: Massive power outage leaves Pakistan in the dark

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s energy minister says a major technical fault in the country’s power generation and distribution system caused a massive power outage that plunged the country into darkness overnight. Hours after the late Saturday outage began, Energy Minister Omar Ayub said on Twitter that power was being restored in phases, starting with Islamabad. He said later Sunday that power had been restored to much of the country. The blackout was initially reported on social media by residents of major urban centers, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Multan.