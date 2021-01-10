Minnesota reports 2,165 new COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths-one in Fillmore County

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota reported 2,165 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 44 more deaths, bringing the statewide death toll from the virus to 5,707 since the pandemic began.

One of the deaths according to the Minnesota Department of Health is a person between 90-94 from Fillmore County who died of the virus. It is the third total death of a Fillmore County resident.

Twenty-seven of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, MDH said.

Health officials said of those who died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, 3,653 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has reported 436,572 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic including 33,921 health care workers, the Department said. Health officials said 16,649 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Winona County saw 24 new cases according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Houston County reported 19, with Fillmore County adding five more cases to their totals.

The Department also reported approximately 40,000 COVID-19 tests in today's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 5,935,902. MDH said about 3,082,747 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

Health officials said 414,756 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

State health officials also reported on Sunday that 132,280 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota. MDH said 1,520 got the vaccine in Winona County, while 674 people in Fillmore County and 403 in Houston County were vaccinated. Find more information here.

MDH also said a total of 22,763 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 4,770 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.