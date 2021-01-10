Official: Roadside bomb kills 3 people in Afghan capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A roadside bomb has exploded in Afghanistan’s capital, killing at least three people in a vehicle, the latest attack to take place even as government negotiators are in Qatar to resume peace talks with the Taliban. Tariq Arian, spokesman for the interior minister, said a spokesman for the ministry’s public protection forces — a security force — was one of the three killed in the attack. One other person was wounded he said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks in the capital in recent months.