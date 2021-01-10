San Antonio faces Minnesota on 3-game win streak

San Antonio Spurs (5-4, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (2-7, 15th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will look to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Spurs take on Minnesota.

Minnesota finished 19-45 overall and 8-24 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Timberwolves averaged 23.8 assists per game on 40.4 made field goals last season.

San Antonio finished 32-39 overall and 20-23 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Spurs shot 47.2% from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range last season.

Minnesota and San Antonio play for the second time this season. The Spurs won the last meeting 125-122 on Jan. 9. DeMar DeRozan led the way with 38 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Josh Okogie: day to day (hamstring).

Spurs: Drew Eubanks: day to day (health and safety protocols), Quinndary Weatherspoon: out (knee), Derrick White: out (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.