Sun Prairie girl sells homemade items to support people in need

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — A Sun Prairie girl is using her sewing skills to help raise money for good causes during the pandemic.

9-year-old Alex Gross says she learned to sew from her grandmother. She wanted to keep sewing, but also wanted to do something good in the community.

She came up with an idea to sew headbands and sweaters to sell online. She’s donating the money to the children’s hospital and The Sunshine Supper, a community meal run by the Sunshine Place in Sun Prairie.

“I kinda chose The Sunshine Supper because before COVID started, my family and I would go out and help out there every Monday,” Alex said.

Alex’s parents plan to match all the profits she makes to double the donations.

The Etsy site is called Designs by Alex G.