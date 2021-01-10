Trump-supporting Christian leaders and their Sunday messages

Support for President Donald Trump has been consistently strong among evangelicals, with some calling him the best friend Christians have had in the White House. On the first Sunday since the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of his supporters seeking to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, the messages from the pulpits of Christian leaders who’ve backed Trump were as disparate as the opinions the nation’s citizenry. They ranged from recitations of debunked conspiracy theories of who was responsible, to calls for healing and following Jesus Christ rather than any individual person, to sermons that made no mention of Wednesday’s chaos.