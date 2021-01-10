Two injured in La Crosse house fire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The resident of a southside home and firefighter are injured in an early morning fire on Mormon Coulee Road.

At 1:50 a.m., the La Crosse Fire Department was sent to 5203 Mormon Coulee Road for a fire in a single-story residential home.

Heavy fire and smoke were coming from the home when they arrived.

Crews briefly tried fighting the fire from inside the home before being driven back out due to the intensity of the fire and the number of items in the home according to Battalion Chief Bee Xiong.

He said the building had heavy smoke and fire damage. Crews were on the scene until late Sunday morning. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The person living in the residence went to Gundersen Health System for treatment of injuries. The person's condition wasn't released.

One firefighter was checked at the scene for injuries by Tri-State Ambulance and released on scene according to Battalion Chief Xiong.

The photos with this story are from the La Crosse Fire Department.