Warming up this week

Cloudy and Cool Saturday

Most of us only reached the 20s on Saturday with an official high of 28 in La Crosse. We saw some patchy dense fog during the day, but it was mainly to the west of the Mississippi river in SE MN. Lows dropped to the low 20s overnight.

Slightly Warming Up

Our average high in La Crosse for this time of year is 25 degrees. Sunday will be slightly warmer than average with highs near 28 degrees. We will likely see a mostly cloudy sky with light winds. Monday brings low 30s with mostly cloudy skies and then mid 30s for Tuesday through Thursday. It's a gloomy but relatively warm forecast with partly to mostly cloudy skies for each of the next 7 days. We have the slight chance for a light wintry mix next Thursday, but details need to still be ironed out. Otherwise, it's a very dry forecast.

Have a great rest of your weekend,

-Meteorologist Warren Sears