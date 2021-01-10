Warnock blasts Capitol rioters in 1st sermon since election

The Rev. Raphael Warnock has given his first sermon since being declared a winner in Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff election. In his sermon, he addressed last week’s deadly Capitol Hill riot that all but overshadowed his historic victory. While Warnock described the insurrectionist mob as “the ugly side” of the American story, he said last Wednesday’s violence was a sign of an “old world order passing away.” Before last Tuesday’s Senate contest, Georgia had never elected a Black American to represent the state in the Senate. Once sworn in, Warnock will become only the 11th Black senator seated in history.