Winter storm coats Southern states with blanket of snow

A winter storm is coating parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi with snow on Sunday and into Monday morning. The National Weather Service in Houston says as many as 6 inches of snow fell across southern parts of the state on Sunday. Anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow was forecast into Monday for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi. Authorities have asked residents to stay off the roads if possible. More than two dozen government offices in Louisiana are expected to be closed Monday. Some school districts in Mississippi planned to be closed, delayed or scheduled for virtual learning only.