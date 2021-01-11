3 police officers killed in Puerto Rico during traffic stop

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Three police officers have been killed in Puerto Rico’s capital during a routine traffic stop. Agent José Catalano told The Associated Press that two of the officers were shot and the third was run over in the incident Monday afternoon. It happened in the popular tourist district of Isla Verde on one of the U.S. territory’s busiest highways near the island’s main international airport. It is the first time in recent history that so many Puerto Rico police officers are killed in one incident.