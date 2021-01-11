Arizona man charged in Capitol riot appears in court

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona man who took part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns has made his first court appearance. A judge on Monday scheduled a detention hearing Friday for Jake Chansley, who has been jailed on misdemeanor charges since surrendering over the weekend. Photos captured Chansley inside the Capitol and on the Senate dais as he carried a U.S. flag on a pole topped with a spear. He hasn’t yet entered a plea on charges of entering a restricted building without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct. His attorney says Chansley hasn’t been able to eat since his arrest Saturday because of a restricted diet. His mom says he needs an organic diet.