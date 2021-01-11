Asia Today: India starts shipping COVID-19 vaccine to cities

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has started shipping COVID-19 vaccines to multiple cities, four days ahead of the nationwide inoculation drive. The first consignment of vaccines developed by the Serum Institute of India left the Indian city of Pune on Tuesday. The vaccines rolled out from Serum Institute of India’s facility in temperature-controlled trucks to the city’s airport from where they were loaded into private air carriers for distribution all over the country. Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri called the shipping of vaccines a “momentous mission.” Elsewhere in Asia, Micronesia has recorded its first case of the virus. And New Zealand will require a negative test for new arrivals from most countries.