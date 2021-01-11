California turns stadiums into COVID-19 vaccination centers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is transforming baseball stadiums and fairgrounds into mass vaccination sites as the coronavirus surge overwhelms hospitals and sets a deadly new record in the state. Johns Hopkins University reports that California’s COVID-19 death toll reached 30,000 on Monday. The state ranks third nationally for COVID-19-related deaths. Gov. Gavin Newsom and public health officials are counting on ramping up vaccinations to help stem the tide of new infections. The governor has pledged 1 million shots will be administered this week, twice what’s been done so far. Vaccination sites are planned for a Disneyland Resort parking lot, L.A.’s Dodger Stadium, Petco Park in San Diego and Sacramento fairgrounds.