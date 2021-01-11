Conditions repeat but changes are to come this week

Not dealing with fog like last week as strong winds are allotting to keep the fog out. Strong winds are creating feel-like temperatures in the teens, but temperatures settling in the 20s due to cloud cover.

It will be another day under the gloomy gray skies with mild temperatures in the mid-30s. Areas of sunshine cannot be ruled out, especially for those West of the Mississippi River. A stronger wind or two is possible with a low pressure sweeping across the area. This low pressure system will start much-needed changes to the Upper Midwest.

This will lead to the skies gradually clearing overnight. Then into Tuesday, the sunshine will FINALLY return. With the sunshine and southwesterly winds, highs top out in the mid-30s. But warming does not end there.

Into Wednesday, areas of sunshine continue, and warm surges into the area. This will bring a nearly 40-degree day. Then this will be ahead of a precipitation chance!

Since the end of December, only a trace of precipitation has been recorded in La Crosse. This precipitation chance could be messy with warmer temperatures on Thursday. Yet, more details will come through the week.

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett