Doggie desserts: Ben & Jerry’s enters the pet food business

Ben & Jerry’s isn’t just for people anymore. The venerable Vermont ice cream company said Monday it’s introducing a line of frozen dog treats, its first foray into the lucrative pet food market. Doggie Desserts, sold in 4-ounce cups, go on sale in U.S. groceries and pet stores later this month. The treats are made with a base of sunflower butter, the same same ingredient Ben & Jerry’s uses in its non-dairy human desserts. Ben & Jerry’s is the latest food company to pivot to pets, joining Smucker’s and General Mills. They’re sensing opportunity as more Americans acquire furry friends. 

