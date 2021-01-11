Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center hosts webinar to help with winter blues

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW)- The Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center is hosting a free webinar designed to provide support for community members during these cold winter months.

The event, titled Winter Blues and Seasonal Effective Disorder, is scheduled to begin January 26 at 12:00 p.m.

Attendees will hear from Outpatient Mental Health Therapist and Clinical Trainee JoAnn Skinner. Skinner plans to provide tips on how to cope with mood changes and help explain the difference between feeling the winter blues and having Seasonal Affective Disorder.

All those wishing to attend can join the meeting using this link. For more information, visit the center's website.