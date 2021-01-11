Minnesota businesses reopen as cases of virus variant appear

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Some Minnesota bars and restaurants began reopening at half capacity on Monday, eager to get back in business under loosening restrictions even as a new coronavirus variant moves into the state. The arrival of the variant, first identified in the United Kingdom in September and announced in Minnesota on Saturday, didn’t surprise officials. But they said it underscores the importance of slowing spread of the virus by wearing masks, maintaining social distance and quarantining if exposed. The eased restrictions on Monday returns bars and restaurants about to where they were before Gov. Tim Walz imposed a “pause” in response to soaring cases in November.