Mayo Clinic awards grants to organizations working to promote equity, inclusion

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As part of their EverybodyIN Fund for Change, Mayo Clinic is awarding a total of $20,000 to four nonprofit organizations in the Coulee Region.

Last summer, Mayo Clinic staff contributed nearly $89,000 to the fund with the goal of supporting efforts to advance racial equity. Mayo Clinic's match brought the fund's total to $200,000. More than 100 organizations located in communities that Mayo Clinic serves applied for the grant funding. In the Southwest Wisconsin region, Mayo received 26 grant proposals. They ended up selecting 4 of those organizations to receive funding:

YWCA of La Crosse, $9000 to expand access to Racial Justice Workshops for community advocates via scholarships.

La Crosse Police Department, $3500 to provide Fair and Impartial Policing Training to local law enforcement while also engaging community stakeholders and the public.

Couleecap, $5500 for its Latinx Outreach, Response, and Recovery Program which assists migrant/immigrant workers disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hamilton Elementary School, $2000 in support of Hamilton IN for Change, a program that builds teachers’ capacity to plan culturally relevant instruction and activities.

"I think the fact that we received so many proposals is a testament to our community's desire to do better. There were a number of existing programs that applied for funding, and then there were a lot of new initiatives that people would like to start if they just had the resources. We were just really inspired and impressed and humbled by the number of good things going on in the community, and the desire to do even more," said Teri Wildt, the director of community engagement for Mayo's southwest Wisconsin region.

A total of 36 organizations located in Arizona, Florida, Minnesota and Wisconsin will receive a portion of the $200,000 in grant dollars.