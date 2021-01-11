Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benton 67, Argyle 49
Berlin 61, Wautoma 57
Cedar Grove-Belgium 41, Mishicot 25
Columbus Catholic 46, Greenwood 39
Drummond 41, Mercer 23
Elcho 74, White Lake 30
Holmen 62, Mauston 40
Hurley 54, Solon Springs 42
Iola-Scandinavia 69, Shiocton 62
Johnson Creek 77, Montello 56
Kaukauna 96, Pius XI Catholic 78
Kettle Moraine 65, Waukesha North 40
Lake Holcombe 70, Boyceville 45
Medford Area 56, Northland Pines 51
Medford Area 62, Mosinee 51
Milton 83, Turner 52
Mukwonago 74, New Berlin West 62
Northwestern 97, Kenosha Christian Life 51
Ozaukee 48, Random Lake 44
Poynette 64, Baraboo 40
Regis 58, Mondovi 45
Rhinelander 55, Lakeland 47
River Falls 60, Eau Claire North 45
Seymour 58, New London 50
South Shore 51, Chequamegon 48
St. Croix Falls 60, Ladysmith 51
Watertown 76, Janesville Craig 53
Whitefish Bay 65, Hartford Union 49
Wild Rose 75, Tri-County 8
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
De Pere 78, Sheboygan South 31
Deerfield 46, Johnson Creek 34
Janesville Craig 66, Milton 37
Lake Holcombe 59, Bruce 48
Lancaster 60, Argyle 56
Mercer 40, Chequamegon 23
Onalaska 57, Sparta 56
Rhinelander 70, Tomahawk 30
Two Rivers 62, Chilton 15
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/