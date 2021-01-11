Skip to Content

Qatar-Saudi Arabia direct flights resume amid Gulf detente

National news from the Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Qatar Airways jetliner has landed in Saudi Arabia, completing the first direct flight from Doha to Riyadh since the kingdom’s boycott of the tiny, energy-rich state in 2017. The resumption of direct flights Monday came after regional heavyweight Saudi Arabia reopened its borders and airspace with Qatar last week, paving the way for a broader rapprochement. At an annual Gulf summit meeting in Al Ula, Saudi Arabia, representatives of the four boycotting countries signed a pledge to resolve the bitter dispute that has fragmented the Gulf and troubled America’s foreign policy in the region, including its efforts to isolate Iran.

