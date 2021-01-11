Safety advocates say Wisconsin “needs improvement”

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety gave Wisconsin a "needs improvement" grade in their 2021 Roadmap of State Highway Safety Laws.

"The bottom line here is that every state can take action to improve the safety on their roads and they are incumbent to do so," Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety president Cathy Chase said. "Especially in these times."

According to the report, there were 5,760 motor vehicle crash fatalities in the last ten years and 566 deaths in 2019.

"This is why it's so important that the report be used to guide state elected officials to close the dangerous and deadly gaps in their state laws," Medical College of Wisconsin emergency medicine professor Steve Hargarten said. "The ramifications are literally life or death."

The advocacy group gave Wisconsin the "needs improvement" grade which means it has a decent number of laws but should have more.

Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety said the United States sees more than 36,000 motor vehicle deaths every year and 2.7 million injuries.