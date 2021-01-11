Eagles athletes ready to take flight after COVID pause

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The UW-La Crosse campus is abuzz with sports once again.

In-person practices are underway for the winter sports athletes.

Teams were able to practice in small groups starting last week and as a team starting today.

The pandemic last march caused the WIAC to cancel the spring sports season and then later the fall season as well.

But now a return to normalcy, with a plan to play conference-only games starting in February.

It's not ideal, but at this point players and coaches will take what they can get.

"Now we know at any point we could be shut down. So we're just excited to be here everyday. To have the opportunity to be back in the gym right now is great. So we're just looking forward to starting games," said UW-L junior Kyah Steiner.

"We're happy to be back. We've had a kind of a rough ride here. We've been in the gym. We've been kicked out. We've had new rules coming in every few weeks. First practice, we're still trying to get our legs back a little bit after the month off. Just kind of easing back into everything," said senior Wyatt Cook.

The UW-L basketball teams were able to get a few days of in-person practices in before the school went on a COVID-19 pause.