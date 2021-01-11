Turkey invites rival Greece to resume talks on disputes

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has invited Greece to resume talks designed to reduce tensions between the neighbors, following this summer’s dispute over maritime borders and energy rights in the eastern Mediterranean. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday also extended an invitation to Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, for a meeting to discuss their troubled relations. The invitation comes as Turkey, which faces sanctions from the European Union, has vowed to improve ties with EU nations. The talks would be the 61st round of a long-running process of negotiations between Greece and Turkey that aim to improve relations that are often testy between the two neighbors.