Uganda accuses Facebook of ‘interfering’ in tense polls

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A Ugandan official accused Facebook of meddling in the country’s upcoming election after several accounts linked to the campaign of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni were removed for alleged inauthentic behavior. Presidential spokesman Don Wanyama told The Associated Press that Facebook’s action was evidence of what Ugandan authorities see as outside support of Bobi Wine, the leading opposition candidate in presidential elections scheduled for Thursday. In a statement, Facebook said it removed a network of accounts and pages that used fake accounts to manage pages, comment on other people’s content, impersonate users, re-share posts in groups to make them appear more popular than they were. Facebook said it blocked that network ahead of Uganda’s elections.