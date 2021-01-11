UN: COVID-19 herd immunity unlikely in 2021 despite vaccines

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization’s chief scientist has warned that even as numerous countries start rolling out vaccination programs to stop COVID-19, herd immunity is highly unlikely this year. At a media briefing on Monday, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said it was critical countries maintain strict social distancing measures for the foreseeable future. Even as countries including Britain, France, Canada and the U.S. begin vaccinating against COVID-19, Swaminathan said “we’re not going to achieve any levels” of herd immunity this year. WHO said the recent surge in COVID-19 was due largely to people mixing more, not the new variants.