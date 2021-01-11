US prepares 1st execution of female inmate in 67 years

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — The U.S. government is preparing to carry out its first execution of a female inmate in more than 67 years. Lisa Montgomery killed a pregnant woman, cut the baby from her womb and then passed off the newborn as her own. Her execution is scheduled for Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana, just eight days before the inauguration of Joe Biden — an opponent of the federal death penalty. Montgomery was holding 23-year-old Bobbie Jo Stinnett’s baby in her arms when she was arrested one day after the December 2004 killing. Montgomery’s lawyers have argued that sexual abuse during Montgomery’s childhood led to mental illness.