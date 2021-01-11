Victim in Sunday’s southside fire passes away

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The person who was rescued from a burning home early Sunday morning has died from their injuries.

La Crosse Fire Department Division Chief Steven Cash said Monday morning that the person passed away from those injuries.

Firefighters were called to the residence at 5203 Mormon Coulee Road at 1:50 a.m.

The person, whose name hasn't been released, was the only one in the home at the time of the fire. He was taken to Gundersen Health System for his injuries.

One firefighter received minor injuries during the fire. He was treated and released at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.