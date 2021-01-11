Winter storm coats Southern states with blanket of snow

A winter storm has brought snow to parts of the U.S. South, coating surfaces from Texas to Alabama Monday morning. The National Weather Service in Houston says as many as 6 inches of snow fell across southern parts Texas on Sunday. Anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow is forecast into Monday for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi. A light dusting is expected for areas of northern Alabama and southern Tennessee. More than two dozen government offices in Louisiana will be closed Monday. Some school districts in Mississippi said they would be closed, delayed or scheduled for virtual learning only.