Wisconsin National Guard continues to provide COVID-19 testing support in the area

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW)- The Wisconsin National Guard is prepared to continue its COVID-19 testing efforts at community-based sites across the state.

National Guard teams, which are tailored to meet the needs of a specific facility or community, have collected more than 1 million COVID-19 tests since April of 2020. The guard has also established mobile testing sites at various locations, including correctional facilities, health clinics, institutional facilities, private businesses, senior-living facilities, and community-based testing sites.

In an effort to expand COVID-19 testing throughout Wisconsin, the National Guard will continue to host testing sites with county health departments across the state. All sites are open to the public from January 11 through January 17.

Community members seeking testing at these sites are encouraged to register online in advance using the Dynamics Testing and Registration Application (DTRA) program, also known as COVID Connect.

According to officials, individuals should receive test results via phone or email within three to seven days, as testing kits are sent to a lab to be analyzed.

In addition to National Guard sites, many counties offer community-based testing that is conducted on a regularly scheduled basis. All visitors are urged to contact their local health department for more information. Details on specific county testing options include:

La Crosse:

The La Crosse testing site, located in the Health and Human Services at 300 4th Street North, is open January 11, January 25, February 1, and February 8.

Testing at the County Highway Shop in West Salem, located at 301 Carlson Road, is available every Saturday through January 30.

The WisDOT SW Region Office, located at 3550 Mormon Coulee Road, provides testing every Friday through January 29.

Holmen High School, located off of 1001 McHugh Road, hosts a site each Wednesday through February 3.

Crawford:

The Grant County Fair Grand Stand, located at 916 East Elm Street, provides testing every Tuesday through February 2.

Testing is available every Thursday through January 28 at the Richland Center at the Richland County Fairgrounds off of 23630 County Highway AA.

Testing at the Vosseteig Funeral Home, located in Gays Mills off of 325 Sunset Ridge Avenue is available January 19.

The Prairie du Chien community testing site, located at 201 S Michigan Street, is open February 2.

Jackson:

The Jackson County Health Department in Black River Falls, located at 421 City Road, hosts testing every Wednesday through February 3.

Vernon:

Testing in Viroqua at the Old County Highway Shop, off of 602 North Main Street, is open January 12, January 26, February 9, February 23, and March 9.

Monroe:

The Monroe County Highway Department in Tomah, located at 1721 Winnebago Avenue, is hosting a site January 21, February 4, February 18, and March 4.

Trempealeau:

Testing at the Trempealeau County Health Care Center, located in Independence at 23062 Whitehall Road, is open January 21, February 12, and February 26.

Additional information on these testing sites and more is available at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.