Wisconsin National Guard to mobilize to help protect state Capitol

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers has authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to help support Capitol Police with safety at the state Capitol Building.

The governor announced the move in a press release sent Monday. The full press release is below.

Gov. Tony Evers today authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to support Wisconsin's Capitol Police. Members of the Wisconsin National Guard will mobilize to state active duty to support safety and security efforts at the State Capitol in Madison. The troops are part of the Wisconsin National Guard Reaction Force, which consists of troops trained to respond to requests for assistance on short notice. The Wisconsin National Guard will serve in a support role to local authorities and conduct a site security mission. “Once again, our state has asked our Citizen Soldiers in the Wisconsin National Guard to answer the call to keep our state, its citizens, and its institutions safe,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin's adjutant general. “We ask a lot of our troops who must take leave from their civilian employers and their families, and I'm proud of the sacrifices they make on a daily basis to serve their fellow citizens.” The mobilized troops will serve in a State Active Duty status in support of the Capitol Police. To protect operational security, the Wisconsin National Guard will not discuss troop numbers, movements, timelines, equipment, tactics, or procedures.

This is a developing story.

