WTC begins new term

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Monday marked the first day back for students at Western Technical College.

While students are back in class, most of them remain online and campus remains pretty quiet. Vice President of Academics Kat Linaker says that most of its healthcare programs are back face to face, as well as some classes that have lab components.

"30 to 35 maybe even 40 percent of our classes still have an in person component," said Linaker. "We've just done that really paying attention to safety protocols, social distancing, masking, monitoring of symptoms, making sure that if students can't come because they have a scratchy throat that the faculty work with them to make sure that they can make up that time."

Western staff says they anticipate a hybrid style of learning to continue through the spring term, hoping for more face to face classes by the summer term.