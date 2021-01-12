Attorney Fred Levin, who fought tobacco industry, dies at 83

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Fred Levin, the Florida attorney who won a major legal battle against the tobacco industry in the 1990s, has died days after contracting the coronavirus. He was 83. Attorney Mark Proctor confirmed Levin’s passing, saying he died Tuesday of complications from COVID-19. The Pensacola News Journal reports Levin’s career began in 1961 when he joined the law firm founded by his brother. In the 1990s, Levin was able to get the Florida Legislature to change Florida’s Medicaid law, allowing it to recoup money for the cost of treating lung cancer. The change helped Levin lead an effort to reach a $13 billion settlement with the tobacco industry.