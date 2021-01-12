Court tosses convictions of former Wilmington Trust execs

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal appeals court has overturned the convictions of four former executives for the only financial institution to be criminally charged in connection with the federal bank bailout program. A three-judge panel on Tuesday ordered that the convictions of the former Wilmington Trust executives for making false statements to federal regulators be reversed and that judgments of acquittal be entered. The court also vacated their conspiracy and securities fraud convictions and ordered a retrial on those charges. The ruling marks a stunning reversal in the government’s case against former bank president Robert Harra Jr. and three other top executives.