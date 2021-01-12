Divers search debris, seabed mud for Indonesia plane devices

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian navy divers are searching through plane debris and seabed mud for the black boxes of a jet that crashed over the weekend with 62 people aboard. A navy ship has picked up signals from the devices from the Boeing 737-500 that went down in the Java Sea. A navy official says the black boxes are buried under tons of wreckage and removing those obstacles is slowing the search. Searchers have also recovered human remains from the crash site. Anguished family members have been providing samples for DNA testing to assist identification. The first victim identified was a 29-year-old flight attendant.