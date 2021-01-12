EU warns Iran enrichment moves could imperil nuclear deal

BRUSSELS (AP) — The official supervising the agreement aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions is warning that Tehran’s decision to ramp up uranium enrichment could undermine efforts to keep the deal alive. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says Iran’s intention to boost uranium enrichment at the Fordo underground nuclear facility could also hurt diplomatic efforts to bring the United States back on board. In a statement late Monday, Borrell urged Iran “to refrain from further escalation and reverse this course of action without delay.” Iran argues that it is no longer obliged to respect limits laid out in the pact because President Donald Trump violated it first by pulling the U.S. out of the deal, imposing crippling sanctions on Iran’s moribund economy.