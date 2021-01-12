EXPLAINER: How Trump’s 2nd impeachment will unfold

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is expected to vote to impeach President Donald Trump, which would make him the first U.S. president to be impeached twice. The vote would be a forceful rebuke after Trump egged on supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol. While the previous three impeachments lasted months before a final vote, including investigations and hearings, this time it will have only taken a week. After the rioting at the Capitol, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said “we must take action.” Unlike Trump’s first impeachment, this one will be bipartisan, with at least a few Republicans voting in favor.