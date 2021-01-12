Fire damages Onalaska home, two dogs killed

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Two family pets are killed in a house fire in Onalaska Tuesday afternoon.

Fire Chief Troy Gudie said around 12:31 p.m., a neighbor called 911 saying there was smoke coming from a home at 413 5th Avenue South.

He said they could see smoke coming from the eaves. Windows were charred and cracking as they got to the scene.

Onalaska also requested help from Holmen and La Crosse fire departments.

Members from Onalaska made their way into the home to start fighting the fire. Additional firefighters from Onalaska and Holmen worked to pull ceilings and determine if the fire spread any further.

Chief Gudie said the fire was out at 12:45 p.m.

Two dogs were found dead inside the residence. No other injuries were reported.

No one was home at the time of the fire according to Chief Gudie.

How the fire started remains under investigation.