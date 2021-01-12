Four La Crosse County buildings now equipped with air purifiers to combat COVID

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW - Four buildings around La Crosse County now have a unique way to help fight the COVID-19 virus.

The Global Plasma Solutions Ion Air Purifier cleans the air by emitting charged atoms into the building, which then attach to viruses and bacteria and eliminate them.

County officials say this is another tool in the toolbox against covid-19, "It is one more tool in our toolbox," said County Board Chair Monica Kruse. "One more defense against the virus. It’s comforting to know that we have technology in place that can clean our air and take out the virus that could possibly infect us."

The air purifiers were paid for by the Routes To Recovery grant.