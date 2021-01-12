Gov. Evers to deliver virtual State of the State address Tuesday night

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers will deliver his 2021 State of the State address virtually Tuesday night.

The address will be streamed on the governor's Facebook page and YouTube channel at 7 p.m. WXOW News 19 will also be streaming the event.

“I have spent the better part of the last year encouraging Wisconsinites to stay home as often as possible, practice social distancing, and limit interactions and gatherings with people outside of their immediate households. As you both know, I believe elected leaders must lead by example,” said Gov. Evers in a letter to legislative leaders. “To this end, and consistent with our continued recommendations to Wisconsinites, I will deliver my State of the State address and budget message to Wisconsinites virtually next year [in 2021].”

Gov. Evers also asked lawmakers to come together virtually as they listen to the address, instead of gathering in person at the Capitol Building.

This is happening as armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitals until at least Inauguration Day, according to an internal FBI bulletin.