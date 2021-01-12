Grieving congressman leads effort to remove Trump after riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the House moves to impeach President Donald Trump a second time, Rep. Jamie Raskin will again be one of the voices leading that effort. But it won’t be all the Maryland Democrat has on his mind. Raskin’s 25-year-old son, Tommy, killed himself on New Year’s Eve. A day after Tommy Raskin was buried, a mob egged on by Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol. Raskin authored a resolution being approved Tuesday by the House that calls on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and declare Trump unable to complete his term. If Pence doesn’t act, the chamber will move to articles of impeachment, which Raskin also helped draft.