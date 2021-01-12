Skip to Content

Illinois man accused of threatening inauguration violence

New
5:15 pm National news from the Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors say a suburban Chicago man has been arrested on a federal charge that he threatened to take the lives of President-elect Joseph Biden and other Democrats at the upcoming inauguration in Washington, D.C. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago said in a news release that Louis Capriotti was arrested Tuesday near his Chicago Heights home on a charge of transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. Prosecutors accuse Capriotti of leaving a threatening voicemail for a member of Congress on Dec. 29, days before a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters smashed their way into the U.S. Capitol. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content